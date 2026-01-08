Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveal their baby’s name, share first pic

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their social media pages to officially share the name of their baby boy, who was born on November 7.
In her post, Katrina penned in the caption, “Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words,” besides sharing a picture where both Vicky and Katrina can be seen holding their baby’s hand. Vicky Kaushal too shared the same post on his Instagram page.
Many notable film personalities like Kay Kay Menon, Bhumi Pedenekkar, Rakulpreet Singh, Vasan Bala, Shlok Sharma, and Anand Tiwari among others took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Vicky and Katrina, who tied the knot in December 2021, had first shared the news of them expecting a child in September 2025.
On a professional front, Vicky is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas (2024).