Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 gets a new release date; to arrive sooner than planned

The first two parts of the franchise — Mardaani and Mardaani 2 — released in 2014 and 2019, respectively. While Pradeep Sarkar directed the first film, Mardaani 2 was directed by Gopi Puthran. Besides achieving box office succes, the film also introduced young actors to the industry like Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa, who played the main antagonist in the films.