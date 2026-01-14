Vivaan Shah: Hindi cinema has learnt the wrong lessons from Hollywood

While films like Coat (2023) and Inn Galiyon Mein (2025) found their share of praise for tackling relevant themes with sensitivity, they didn’t get much attention from the audience. When we ask him how he deals with such situations, Vivaan says, “One has to be sufi and stoic about those moments. I have to remember that disappointments are eternal — it would happen even in the 70s when small films didn’t get enough screens. So, one has to focus on the process, not the outcome.” Vivaan also has a major project coming up, Sudhir Mishra’s web-series Summer of 76 — incidentally, another project with a period setting. He breaks into laughter as he realises how often he has been part of movies or shows with period backdrop — 7 Khoon Maaf (2011l, A Suitable Boy (2020), Bombay Velvet (2015), to list a few. “Maybe I’ve the kind of face that works in a period setting. They used to say that about Charlton Heston (Ben Hur) — that he looks like he was born in the BC era,” Vivaan adds with a chuckle.