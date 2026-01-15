Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan’s Ek Din gets a release date

We had earlier reported about Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi being signed for an Aamir Khan production, titled Ek Din. On Thursday, the makers of the film announced the release date for their film — Ek Din will arrive in theatres on May 1.
The Ek Din team also unveiled a new poster on the occasion. The poster featuring Pallavi and Junaid, walking together on a winter morning, all smiles as they have an ice-cream. By the looks of it, Ek Din promises to be a youthful love story, riding high on emotions. “In the chaos of life, love will find you... Ek Din,” the production house captioned the release date post.
Besides Aamir, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit are credited as producers for Ek Din. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey. Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra share screenwriting credits. Sneha had also co-penned screenplay and dialogues for the Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies, which too was produced by Aamir.
Ram Sampath is composing music, with lyrics from Irshad Kamil. Other prominent technicians on board include choreographer Raju Khan, cinematographer Manoj Lobo, editor Ballu Saluja, costume designer Arjun Bhasin and production designer duo Vikram Singh & Parul Rai.
Sai Pallavi, who was previously seen in Thandel, has Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Junaid’s previous release was Loveyapa, an official remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.