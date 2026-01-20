Akshay Kumar's security vehicle involved in accident in Mumbai; one injured

MUMBAI: A car from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's security entourage was hit by an autorickshaw after the three-wheeler was struck by another vehicle in Mumbai's Juhu area, leaving one person injured, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday night near Mukteshwar Road in Juhu.

The car of Kumar, who was returning home with his wife Twinkle Khanna from the airport after an overseas trip, was not involved in the collision.

According to police, the autorickshaw was hit by a speeding Mercedes car, causing it to ram into the vehicle that was part of Kumar's security entourage.

The autorickshaw driver was injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the police said.

The Juhu police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the Mercedes driver.

Further investigation is underway, they said.