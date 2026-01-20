Vir Das: When mainstream culture becomes hard, you have to go soft and stupid

The film is backed by Aamir Khan who has also lent a cameo in it. He plays Jimmy Mario, a Goan don, who is the father of Mona Singh’s character in the film. Vir says he was talking to Aamir after 12 years when he pitched the film to him (the actor had also produced Delhi Belly, 2011 in which Vir starred alongside Imran Khan and Kunaal Roy Kapur). “He called me and Kavi for a narration. Then he sat with us for about five to six rewrites,” says Vir. “He is a great lighthouse for story and is always concerned with character motivations and whether the script is tying up.” Next came a director’s audition. “He asked us to shoot five scenes of the film, not at the production level, ofcourse. He just wanted to see how we moved the camera. He saw the 14-minute clip we came up with and greenlit the project.”