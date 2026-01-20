Dhamaal 4 locks a release date

Explaining their early announcement, the makers captioned the post, “Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai.” Indra Kumar returns to direct the film. Dhamaal 4 brings back actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra from the original franchise cast. The first three parts of the franchise released in 2007, 2011, and 2019, respectively.