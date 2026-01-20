Dhamaal 4 locks a release date

On Saturday, the makers of Dhamaal 4 announced a new release date for their film. Earlier slated for theatrical release on the occasion of Eid, the comedy entertainer will now hit theatres on June 12, 2026.
Explaining their early announcement, the makers captioned the post, “Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai.” Indra Kumar returns to direct the film. Dhamaal 4 brings back actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra from the original franchise cast. The first three parts of the franchise released in 2007, 2011, and 2019, respectively.
Meanwhile, Ajay will be seen reprising his role from Total Dhamaal. Other additions to the film’s cast include Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The shoot for the comedy was wrapped up in September last year.
Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Ashok Thakeria. The film is presented by Devgn Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios, and T-Series Films.
Indra Kumar’s previous directorial was the 2022 film Thank You, which too starred Ajay Devgn as one of the leads.