Ajay Devgn announces Bal Tanhaji, an 'AI-spectacle' prequel to Tanhaji

On Monday, Ajay Devgn took to his social media pages to announce the official prequel to Tanhaji, titled Bal Tanhaji. The actor-producer also released a brief teaser of the film that promises to be an action-driven film.
Billed as an AI spectacle film, Bal Tanhaji promises to capture the early years of Tanhaji before he came to known as one of the most fierce Maratha warriors. “Legends aren’t born in glory. They’re forged in silence. The The untold years that shaped a warrior. Bal Tanhaji,” The caption read.
The film promises to be a sequel to Ajay's 2020 film Tanhaji, which also starred Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in major roles. Reporters, the makers are planning to build the Unsung Warriors Universe, of which Bal Tanhaji will be part.
The film will be produced under Lens Vault Studios, the entertainment studio co-founded by Ajay and Danish Devgn in September 2025 to push tech-driven storytelling in Indian cinema. On the occasion, Ajay had said in an official statement, "We are building a creative ecosystem within LVS where original ideas are nurtured and new forms of storytelling are realised using world-class technology. Our goal is to set a new benchmark for Indian media on the global stage.”
Meanwhile, Ajay has a major release coming up this year with Drishyam 3, the third instalment of Drishyam franchise that is scheduled for theatrical release in October.