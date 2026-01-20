Ajay Devgn announces Bal Tanhaji, an 'AI-spectacle' prequel to Tanhaji

The film will be produced under Lens Vault Studios, the entertainment studio co-founded by Ajay and Danish Devgn in September 2025 to push tech-driven storytelling in Indian cinema. On the occasion, Ajay had said in an official statement, "We are building a creative ecosystem within LVS where original ideas are nurtured and new forms of storytelling are realised using world-class technology. Our goal is to set a new benchmark for Indian media on the global stage.”