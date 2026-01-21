Riz Ahmed-Sheeba Chaddha's Bait gets release date; trailer unveiled

Prime Video has announced that the upcoming comedy series Bait will premiere on the platform on March 25. The streamer also released a teaser for the series.
Riz Ahmed is headlining and serving as an executive producer for Bait, alongside writing for the series. Bassam Tariq and Tom George are serving as directors. Left Handed, Jax Media, and Amazon MGM Studios are the banner backing the upcoming series, which consists of six episodes.
The cast also includes Guz Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Sajid Hasan, Aasiya Shah, Weruche Opia, and Ritu Arya.
In the series Ahmed plays the role of Shah Latif, an actor who is on the verge of landing the role of his lifetime. The series follows four days in the life of Latif, as he spirals out of control.
Meanwhile, Hamlet (2025) was directed by Aneil Karia who directed the Oscar winning short film, The Long Goodbye. Ahmed stars as the titular character with Chaddha as Gertrude.