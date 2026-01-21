Kohrra 2 release date out

The release date of the second season of the acclaimed 2023 series Kohrra is out. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, the show returns on Netflix on February 11.
While season 1 was helmed by Randeep Jha, this time the directorial duties have been taken up by Sudip along with Faisal Rahman. Kohrra 2 will have Barun Sobti reprise his role of cop Amarpal Garundi but while in the previous season he was posted under Suvinder Vicky's Balbir Singh, this time his commanding officer would be Dhanwant Kaur, played by new entrant Mona Singh.
As per a press release shared by the makers, "Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession."
Talking about the new season, creator and director Sudip Sharma said, "It’s quite exciting to be back. Season 1 allowed us to explore quieter tensions between people, between past and present. This season as well, we have tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with the characters rooted in a universal reality we have seen play out across the country."
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India adds, “Kohrra is our cult-classic which won many awards, love and accolades from audiences and critics. What makes it unique is its honest simplicity, the unassuming backgrounds that expose deep layers of complexity as the fog lifts episode on episode. Set in a new city against the backdrop of a new crime and new partnership, season is even more riveting."
Kohrra 2 is a Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani.