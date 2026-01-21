Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane to present short film Thursday Special
Filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane are coming together to present a short film called Thursday Special from National Award-winning director Varun Tandon. The film won the Most Poetic Film Award at the Kustendorf Film Festival 2025.
Featuring actors Anubha Fatehpuria and Ramakanth Dayama, the film centres on Ram and Shakuntala, an aged couple bound by years of marriage, a shared love for food, and a cherished Thursday ritual. It is billed as a tender exploration of love, companionship and change.
Thursday Special really moved me with its simplicity and gentle storytelling,” said Shoojit, whose filmography includes modern classics such as Vicky Donor (2011), Piku (2015) and October (2018).
“Varun’s nuanced portrayal of companionship, ageing, and love is heartfelt and mature. It’s a delicately handled take on marriage and middle-age relationships—especially impressive for a young filmmaker," Shoojit added.
Vikramaditya said, "When I watched Thursday Special, I was struck by the fact that though all the stories we tell are human stories, we tend to forget that there are so many other stories out there in the mundane, and in the lives of people who you would not expect to have unique stories.”
Explaining his decision to step in as presenter, he added, “I really enjoyed the film. I think people should see it, and they will like it. It’s a film that you can talk about and discuss and not just from an aesthetic perspective."
The short film has been produced by Karan Luthra and written by Varun, with Krati Tandon serving as co-writer and executive producer. Thursday Special is scheduled to release on January 29 on the Humans of Cinema YouTube channel.