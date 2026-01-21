Adil Hussain comes on board Anshuman Jha’s Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business

Actor Adil Hussain has come on board Anshuman Jha starrer Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business. He will be replacing Milind Soman in the role of the sensei in the sequel to the 2023 film, scheduled for a release later this year.
As per a press release shared by the film’s makers, Adil steps into a role that has been significantly expanded in the sequel. “Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business promises a sharper, darker, and more action-heavy narrative, with the sensei character playing a pivotal role in the protagonist’s journey,” reads the release.
Speaking about the casting, Adil said, "Watching Lakadbaggha was so inspiring. It felt like someone was finally making a film that stood up for the rights of animals—something we haven’t seen in decades, perhaps since Haathi Mere Saathi in the seventies.”
“I also had the good fortune of working with Anshuman Jha, both under his direction and as a co-actor. The martial arts training and action sequences were challenging, but Anshuman has been incredibly supportive and generous throughout the process,” he added.
Directed by Anshuman, Lakadbaggha 2 positions itself as a martial arts action spectacle with an international ensemble, featuring martial arts legends Sunny Pang (Headshot,2016 and Havoc, 2025) and Dan CChupong (Ong-Bak, 2023). The Indian cast includes Sarah Jane Dias, Vikram Kochar, and Anshuman, who reprises his role as Arjun Bakshi, the ordinary man turned animal-loving vigilante.
Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business is slated for a mid-2026 release.