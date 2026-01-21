‘Shut down the noise and let the work speak’: Varun Dhawan on 'Border 2' trolling

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently faced online trolling over his appearance in the upcoming film Border 2, says he does not pay attention to criticism and believes his work will speak for itself once the film is released.

Following the release of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge, a section of social media users criticised Dhawan’s expressions in the track, questioning his performance and suggesting he did not fit the role of a soldier.

“I believe you need to shut down the noise and let the work do the talking. These things keep happening, but it doesn’t matter to me. I don’t work for this,” Dhawan said.

“What I work for, you will get to know this Friday. I believe in the film, and it’s important to make a good film. I’m not concerned about the numbers. I come from a school where you let your work do the talking,” he added while speaking to reporters at a promotional event on Tuesday evening.

A sequel to the 1997 epic war film Border, Border 2 explores the 1971 Indo-Pak war and is headlined by Sunny Deol, who reprises his role as an army officer. The film is directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari fame.