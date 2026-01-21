‘Shut down the noise and let the work speak’: Varun Dhawan on 'Border 2' trolling

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently faced online trolling over his appearance in the upcoming film Border 2, says he does not pay attention to criticism and believes his work will speak for itself once the film is released.
Following the release of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge, a section of social media users criticised Dhawan’s expressions in the track, questioning his performance and suggesting he did not fit the role of a soldier.
“I believe you need to shut down the noise and let the work do the talking. These things keep happening, but it doesn’t matter to me. I don’t work for this,” Dhawan said.
“What I work for, you will get to know this Friday. I believe in the film, and it’s important to make a good film. I’m not concerned about the numbers. I come from a school where you let your work do the talking,” he added while speaking to reporters at a promotional event on Tuesday evening.
A sequel to the 1997 epic war film Border, Border 2 explores the 1971 Indo-Pak war and is headlined by Sunny Deol, who reprises his role as an army officer. The film is directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari fame.
Dhawan plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a Param Vir Chakra awardee. The 38-year-old actor, best known for romantic comedies such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Main Tera Hero and Jugjugg Jeeyo, as well as dramas like Badlapur and October, acknowledged that many doubted his ability to portray a soldier.
“I did whatever was needed for the film. It required a lot of hard work, but it was fun shooting for Border 2. I’ve not enjoyed myself this much in a long time. It was a challenge, and people thought I might not be able to do it — but I did, and I loved the process,” he said.
The makers also launched The Braves of the Soil – Tribute trailer on Tuesday evening. The event was attended by Dhawan, co-star Ahan Shetty, producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, music composer Mithoon, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, and Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, son of the late PVC awardee Hoshiar Singh Dahiya.
Ahan Shetty, who plays a naval officer in the film, said he felt a strong sense of responsibility while working on the project.
“The response has been overwhelming, and we are all enjoying it. This is our way of giving something back to the audience, and we will do whatever is required,” he said.
Commenting on his father Suniel Shetty’s support on social media, Ahan added, “He’s commenting because it’s his son’s film. I’m grateful to him and the entire team for their support.”
Produced by T-Series and JP Dutta’s JP Films, Border 2 is set for a theatrical release on Friday. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Paramvir Cheema, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.