Hesham Abdul Wahab makes Hindi debut with Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein

Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab is set to make his Hindi debut with the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. On Thursday, the makers released the first single from the film, titled 'Aasma Aasma'. The song, composed by Hesham, is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, with lyrics by Abhiruchi Chand.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Do Deewane Seher Mein is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in association with Zee Studios, Rancorp Media, Bhansali Productions, and Ravi Udyawar Films. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on February 20.
Hesham rose to prominence in Malayalam cinema with the soundtrack of Hridayam, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and starring Pranav Mohanlal, whose songs emerged as instant chartbusters. He has since gained attention for his work in Telugu and Tamil films as well.