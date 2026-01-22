Hesham Abdul Wahab makes Hindi debut with Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein

Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab is set to make his Hindi debut with the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. On Thursday, the makers released the first single from the film, titled 'Aasma Aasma'. The song, composed by Hesham, is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, with lyrics by Abhiruchi Chand.