Motion poster unveiled for Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi

The motion poster begins with the haunting visuals of a young woman running frantically as she finds herself being chased by a group of predatory men, before gradually introducing Taapsee as the mortified observer of her reality. By the looks of it, Assi promises to be yet another socially conscious drama from Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films like Article 15 and Thappad, with Taapsee playing a righteous lawyer, as she did in Mulk as well.