Motion poster unveiled for Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha, who previously worked together on films like Mulk and Thappad, are coming back for their third collaboration Assi. The makers unveiled the motion poster of their film on Friday, also confirming Feb 20 as the release date for Assi.
The motion poster begins with the haunting visuals of a young woman running frantically as she finds herself being chased by a group of predatory men, before gradually introducing Taapsee as the mortified observer of her reality. By the looks of it, Assi promises to be yet another socially conscious drama from Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films like Article 15 and Thappad, with Taapsee playing a righteous lawyer, as she did in Mulk as well.
A few days ago, the makers of Assi kickstarted their promotions by releasing a poster that claimed that the highest-paid crew member for their film is the writer. Billed as an investigative thriller with plenty of courtroom drama at its core, Assi features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Zeeshan Ayyub in the primary cast. Additionally, veterans like Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Bhargava Pahwa will be seen in special cameos.
Gaurav Solanki, who has previously written works like Taandav and Article 15, is the co-writer for Assi alongwith Anubhav. The trailer of the film has been released in theatres for now, attached to Border 2’s theatrical print.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha, and bankrolled under Benaras Mediaworks Production. Upon its theatrical release, the Taapsee Pannu starrer will clash against Do Deewane Seher Mein, the romantic drama starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur.
Anubhav’s last feature film, Bheed, released nearly three years ago. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu hasn’t had a release — theatrical or OTT — since Khel Khel Mein (2024), where she was paired with Akshay Kumar.