Deeply honoured to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day Parade: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who collaborated with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on a special tableau themed “Bharat Katha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti” for the Republic Day Parade, said he felt deeply honoured to represent Indian cinema and the creator community at the national event.

The tableau rolled down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade on Monday and highlighted the continuity between India’s civilisational wisdom and contemporary creative innovation, reflecting how heritage and technology together shape national identity.

“I felt deeply honoured to represent Indian cinema and the creator community at the Republic Day Parade under the theme Bharat Katha. Co-creating this tableau with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was a tribute to India’s timeless stories and the power of cinema to retell them.

“It reflects the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of taking Indian storytelling to the world and celebrating cinema as one of India’s strongest cultural voices,” Bhansali said in a statement.

The tableau opened with the cosmic resonance of Aum, symbolising the origin of sound, knowledge and creation.

The first segment, Shruti, depicted India’s rich oral traditions, showing a guru imparting wisdom to disciples under a peepal tree, with flowing sound-wave motifs illustrating the transmission of knowledge through the spoken word.