Shah Rukh Khan’s King release date out

The release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s King is out. The Siddharth Anand directorial, also starring SRK’s daughter Suhana, is scheduled to release during the Christmas weekend on December 24.
The release date was announced with a 45-second video giving a glimpse of SRK’s character from the film. In his grey hair and beard, SRK can be seen giving a wolfish scream from top of a snow-capped mountain. He is also seen punching an adversary with a bloodied mouth.
Previously, a “title announcement” of the film was unveiled by the makers which also served as a teaser.
Although there is no confirmation on the remaining cast of the film, there’s buzz that the film features Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. However, an official announcement is still awaited. The makers have also not revealed details about the film's technical crew, yet.