Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal-starrer Welcome to the Jungle gets release date

The mega comedy ensemble Welcome to the Jungle has a release date. The film, helmed by choreographer/ director Ahmed Khan (Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2) and boasting a cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi, among others, is scheduled to release on June 26.
The film’s long list of cast members also includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain and Sayaji Shinde.
Last month, on the occasion of Christmas, Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce that she film’s shoot has been wrapped. Welcome to the Jungle has reportedly been shot in many Indian locations including Mumbai and Kashmir, along with many international spots.
The first film in the franchise, Welcome, released in 2007 and the second film, Welcome Back, came out in 2015. Both the films were directed by Anees Bazmee.
Welcome to the Jungle is presented by Jio Studios in association with AA Nadiadwala, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwalla.