Nuhash Humayun: It is liberating to access deeper themes through genre

Saying something about society through genre is not a new concept. Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, even way before that, if you look at the original zombie movies, they were trying to say something about capitalism or society. The idea of a zombie is just people being mindless, which ties into what’s happening in the society. I’m not working with the biggest budgets in the world when I’m doing these things in South Asia. Even if I have big budgets, I don’t have access to the craziest prosthetics or puppetry or special effects. I am limited by my surroundings, so I’m always thinking, more in a social sense, about what scares me? What terrifies me? What is wrong in society around me? I use those things as elements in my horror. You don’t need a budget to do something dramatic, and that can do a lot more than a jump scare sometimes. The jump scare itself is also important. I wouldn’t say that I’m not really doing genre, that it’s drama. Genre has always had drama in it, it’s always been two ways. But I think it is liberating to access deeper themes through it. I find it very empowering when someone watches my work and their favourite thing is a dialogue or a sentiment and not just the scares.