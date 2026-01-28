Women are confidently shaping society: Rani Mukerji

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji on Wednesday said that the characters she has portrayed throughout her career have largely been dedicated to women and women-centric narratives.

Speaking at the National Commission for Women (NCW), ahead of her highly anticipated film “Mardaani 3,” she emphasised that women today are confidently leading institutions and shaping society.

Mukerji, who was speaking at the NCW organised special programme “Voices of Grace and Grit” at its New Delhi-based headquarters, highlighted that women are fully capable of managing both their professional aspirations and family responsibilities with balance and determination.

The actress also inaugurated the ‘Wall of Fame,’ a dedicated space at the Commission that honours the contributions and leadership of former and current Chairpersons of the NCW.

The ‘Wall of Fame’ showcases photographs of past and present Chairpersons, celebrating their commitment and tireless efforts towards safeguarding women’s rights and strengthening gender justice in the country.

Later, she held an engaging conversation with NCW Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, and discussed issues like women’s empowerment, representation of women in cinema, leadership, and the evolving role of women in society.

Talking about women’s role, the NCW Chief said the concept of “mother’s guilt” has no place in today’s progressive society.

She remarked that contemporary women have risen above such notions and are handling responsibilities at home and the workplace with grace, strength, and resilience.

She further emphasized that women should take pride in their multiple roles and leadership capabilities.

Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her film "Mardaani 3" on January 30. 2026 will also mark 30 years of her work in the film industry.