Arijit Singh reveals reasons behind quitting: ‘I got bored; kept changing arrangements of the same songs’

Arjit Singh shocked his fans when he announced on Tuesday evening that he is retiring from playback singing. The singer, however, elaborated that he will be still active as a musician and a “small little artist.”
Now, fans are sharing posts from what is reportedly his personal Twitter account, where Arijit, in a reply to his fans, explained that his choice was neither sudden nor the result of a single incident. “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage,” he wrote.
He also spoke about his creative restlessness. “One of the reasons is simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live,” he said.
He also revealed his desire to make space for new talent in the industry. “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation,” he added.
The singer also expressed his desires to go back to his roots. “I am going back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” he wrote.
He also clarified that he would honour all existing commitments. “So, you might get some releases this year,” he said.
Arijit recently lent his voice for ‘Maatrubhumi’, a patriotic song from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan.