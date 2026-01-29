Richa Chadha to produce non-fiction series on travel and culture

Actor Richa Chadha is soon going to produce a non-fiction series that will “explore travel, culture, and the stories that shape people and places.”
This will be the Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) actor’s third project as a producer. Her debut production was Shuchi Talati’s nuanced drama Girls Will Be Girls (2024), which she backed under her and husband Ali Fazal’s label Pushing Buttons Studios. They also produced Nidhi Saxena's Secrets of a Mountain Serpent.
As per a press release shared by the makers, “the show is a fun look into the richness of Bharat’s culture, diverse communities, traditions and lived experiences.”
Speaking about this new creative chapter, Richa said, "I have always believed that stories exist everywhere in people, in places, in cultures we have never paused to understand. With this non-fiction series, I want to explore that world with curiosity and compassion.”
“As an artist, I feel it’s important to keep experimenting, keep growing, and keep challenging yourself. Girls Will Be Girls was my first step in that direction as a producer, and this new series is another leap into a space that excites me deeply,” she added.
More details about the series, including format and platform, will be announced soon.