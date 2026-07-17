‘Having a spine isn’t easy’: Aamir Khan slammed for denying ‘3 Idiots’ link to Sonam Wangchuk

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has dismissed claims that his iconic character Phunsukh Wangdu (Rancho) from the 2009 film 3 Idiots was inspired by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, calling it a “misconception”.

Khan addressed the issue during a Q&A session at the London Indian Film Festival, where a reporter asked him about Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike. A video of the interaction has since been widely shared online.

“3 Idiots”, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, featured Khan as Rancho, a character known for challenging conventional education systems.

Responding to the question, Khan said that neither he nor the film’s writers were aware of Wangchuk while making the film.

“No, that's not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing this film '3 Idiots'. I want to tell you neither Raju nor Abhijat, the writers of the film, nor I. We didn't know about Mr Sonam. However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn't have to be based on the character of '3 Idiots' for us to respect him and the work that he does,” he said.