‘Will stay alive till July 20 at any cost’: Wangchuk’s fast enters Day 20 amid health concerns

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday said he would remain alive “till July 20 at any cost” as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day, despite doctors warning that his prolonged fast had reached a critical stage.
The protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered its 28th day, with Wangchuk calling for a large turnout at the outfit’s proposed march to Parliament on July 20.
Addressing supporters at the protest site, Wangchuk acknowledged that his physical condition had weakened but said his determination remained firm.
"I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy," he said.
"I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost," he said.
Doctors treating Wangchuk had on Thursday warned that his health condition had entered a critical phase, cautioning that continuing the fast could lead to serious complications, including possible organ damage.
Wangchuk has refused to end the fast, arguing that doing so without a government response would send the wrong message. He said the focus should now remain on ensuring the success of the July 20 march to Parliament.
The Delhi High Court has also taken note of the matter and directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk’s health daily and provide medical assistance if his condition worsens.
Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA), affiliated with CPI(ML) Liberation, said the condition of its members Neha, Manish and Aameen, who are also on an indefinite hunger strike at a separate stage of the protest, had deteriorated.
AISA said Aameen was at risk of hypovolemic shock due to dehydration, Neha’s random blood sugar level had dropped to 49 mg/dL and Manish had lost more than 10 per cent of his body weight.
"However, students are determined to remain in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk until the government faces its crimes," the organisation said.
The CJP has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over examination irregularities. The group has called for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the first day of the Monsoon Session.
The protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then.
(With inputs from PTI)