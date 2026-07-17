‘Will stay alive till July 20 at any cost’: Wangchuk’s fast enters Day 20 amid health concerns

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday said he would remain alive “till July 20 at any cost” as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day, despite doctors warning that his prolonged fast had reached a critical stage.

The protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered its 28th day, with Wangchuk calling for a large turnout at the outfit’s proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

Addressing supporters at the protest site, Wangchuk acknowledged that his physical condition had weakened but said his determination remained firm.

"I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy," he said.

"I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost," he said.