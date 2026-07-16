'Life is precious': Delhi HC tells authorities to monitor Sonam Wangchuk's health daily

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk on a daily basis and provide medical intervention whenever necessary, as he continues his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation expressing concern over Wangchuk's health.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Delhi government, told the court that the government had no objection to conducting regular medical check-ups of Wangchuk.

"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," the court said.

"We appreciate the stand taken by the Solicitor General and direct that Wangchuk's medical condition shall be monitored on a daily basis and whatever medical intervention is required shall be taken," it ordered.

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

The party has been staging a protest for more than 25 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

(With inputs from PTI)