'If I eat, what message will it send?': Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end fast, calls on people to join July 20 march

"I have received thousands of messages asking me to break my fast. Many senior politicians have come to me and spoken to me with love and concern," he said, adding that some people had even approached the court seeking directions to make him eat.

Addressing concerns about his health, Wangchuk said medical examinations had not indicated any immediate danger.

"My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days," he said. "Yes, there is weakness and my muscles are getting weak, but my heart and core are still fine," he added.