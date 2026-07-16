'If I eat, what message will it send?': Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end fast, calls on people to join July 20 march

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has refused to end his indefinite hunger strike, despite repeated appeals from political leaders, supporters and legal interventions, saying doing so without any response from the government would send the wrong message.
"If I eat, what message will go? The message to the government will be that there is no need for accountability. Protesters sit and leave," Wangchuk said, questioning what would change if he ended his fast.
In a video message released late Wednesday, the 18th day of his hunger strike, Wangchuk said he had received widespread appeals to call off the protest.
"I have received thousands of messages asking me to break my fast. Many senior politicians have come to me and spoken to me with love and concern," he said, adding that some people had even approached the court seeking directions to make him eat.
Addressing concerns about his health, Wangchuk said medical examinations had not indicated any immediate danger.
"My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days," he said. "Yes, there is weakness and my muscles are getting weak, but my heart and core are still fine," he added.
Instead of urging him to end his fast, Wangchuk appealed to supporters to participate in large numbers in the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20 to send a strong message to the government.
"I request all schools, colleges and universities to observe July 20 as a day of experiential education under the National Education Policy. Students will get to witness and participate in a real lesson in political science and democracy," he said.
He also appealed to people to register for the march through the campaign's website or missed-call initiative.
"Come in thousands on July 20. Together, we will hand over this issue to the Parliament. Then I will believe that it has gone into the right hands," Wangchuk said.
The Cockroach Janta Party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The party has also called for a "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
(With inputs from PTI)