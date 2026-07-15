'Not in good shape, but not so bad either': Wangchuk after Day 18 of fast as CJP slams Centre's silence

According to a medical bulletin issued by the CJP, Wangchuk remains "very weak" and is under 24-hour medical supervision.

His weight has fallen to 57.15 kg, a drop of 400 grams in the past 24 hours and 8.9 kg since he began his hunger strike. His blood pressure was recorded at 105/76, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, oxygen saturation at 97%, while hydration was described as fair.

Doctors said he is conscious and mentally alert but requires continuous monitoring.

"Day 18 of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the government. The government is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel," Dipke said in a post on X.

The CJP founder said the questions that deserved answers were why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was refusing to engage in dialogue and why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had still not been held accountable.

"Instead of asking why opposition leaders haven't supported CJP, or why every CJP team member isn't on a hunger strike alongside Sonam sir, ask the questions that actually matter. Why is the Prime Minister refusing to engage in a dialogue? Why is the Education Minister still not being held accountable?" he said.