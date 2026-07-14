Arundhati Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, others urge CJP protesters to end hunger strike

A group of eminent citizens, including writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and economist Jayati Ghosh, on Monday appealed to protesters on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to end their fast while reiterating support for their demand seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

In a joint statement, the signatories said they were "immensely grateful" to the protesters for leading the agitation against the government but voiced concern over their deteriorating health.

"We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across the country," the statement said.

Appealing to the protesters to call off the hunger strike, they said, "We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead.

This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come."

The signatories said they were worried that the government's alleged failure to respond to the protesters' demands could further endanger their health.

"We worry that their negligence in responding to your demands will only worsen the already fragile state of health that many of you are in," they said.