CJP launches nationwide ‘Pradhan Go Back’ campaign, retaliates Education Minister’s resignation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday announced a nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urged students, farmers and civil society groups to join a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28.
Addressing a press conference, Dipke said activist Sonam Wangchuk would join the campaign, titled “Pradhan Go Back”, at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and begin an indefinite fast. He, however, did not elaborate on the details of the campaign.
The CJP, which began as a digital satirical outfit, has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding Pradhan’s resignation over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper-leak controversy.
“It has been a week and Dharmendra Pradhan has not taken any responsibility for the paper leaks,” Dipke said.
“Sonam Wangchuk will join the protest from Sunday. It is unfortunate that no one is being held accountable for student suicides and an educator and a scientist like Wangchuk has to go on a hunger strike when 20 students have already died.
“It is not too late. Pradhan should resign because the blood of those students is on his hands. He was calling us terrorists, but he is the real terrorist because he is the reason for the death of these students,” Dipke added.
Announcing the “Pradhan Go Back” campaign, Dipke said the initiative aimed to build a nationwide movement seeking accountability from the government. He appealed to students, parents, teachers, farmer unions and civil society organisations to participate in Sunday’s protest.
“How long will this country function without accountability? What kind of democracy is this? Is it a good thing that no one resigns in this government?” Dipke said.
He further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure Pradhan’s resignation, warning that otherwise “he would be considered directly responsible for the deaths of students. If the PM does not take any action, then he is incompetent as the prime minister of India”.
Dipke also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of students who died by suicide.
Responding to a question on the Congress party’s proposed protest on the issue, he said political parties should set aside their differences and speak up for students.
Asked whether the agitation would end if Pradhan stepped down, Dipke said it was premature to answer. On whether public anger would subside after the minister’s resignation, he said, “It will not.”
Dipke also alleged that some protesters and volunteers at Jantar Mantar had been attacked by hooligans and accused the police of failing to act despite complaints.
“People bringing food for the protesters are being harassed. In one case, they even went to a volunteer's in-laws' house. Those attacking us are roaming free while police say they need court orders. I have doubts that this is all pre-planned,” he claimed. He demanded that those responsible be booked for attempt to murder.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that police had failed to invoke appropriate charges against the accused despite a volunteer suffering a serious head injury.
In posts on X, Dipke also appealed to parents not to stop their children from joining the protest, saying it was “about their future”.
(With inputs from PTI)