CJP launches nationwide ‘Pradhan Go Back’ campaign, retaliates Education Minister’s resignation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday announced a nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urged students, farmers and civil society groups to join a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28.

Addressing a press conference, Dipke said activist Sonam Wangchuk would join the campaign, titled “Pradhan Go Back”, at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and begin an indefinite fast. He, however, did not elaborate on the details of the campaign.

The CJP, which began as a digital satirical outfit, has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding Pradhan’s resignation over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper-leak controversy.

“It has been a week and Dharmendra Pradhan has not taken any responsibility for the paper leaks,” Dipke said.