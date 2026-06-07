'If he can stop war, can't he stop paper leak?': CJP's Dipke says PM Modi must ensure Pradhan resigns

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take responsibility for alleged examination-related lapses and ensure that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a day after his newly formed outfit staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Dipke reiterated the party's demand for Pradhan's resignation.

The protest was organised over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and concerns raised about the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) onscreen marking (OSM) system.

Dipke also stressed the importance of questioning institutions and seeking accountability over issues affecting students.

When asked about why he did not speak about PM Modi (during the Jantar Mantar agitation), the CJP founder said, "If accountability (for the exam lapses) is not getting fixed, it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."

If he can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, can't he stop the paper leak, Dipke further asked.