'If he can stop war, can't he stop paper leak?': CJP's Dipke says PM Modi must ensure Pradhan resigns

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take responsibility for alleged examination-related lapses and ensure that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a day after his newly formed outfit staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Dipke reiterated the party's demand for Pradhan's resignation.
The protest was organised over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and concerns raised about the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) onscreen marking (OSM) system.
Dipke also stressed the importance of questioning institutions and seeking accountability over issues affecting students.
When asked about why he did not speak about PM Modi (during the Jantar Mantar agitation), the CJP founder said, "If accountability (for the exam lapses) is not getting fixed, it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."
If he can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, can't he stop the paper leak, Dipke further asked.
Asserting that the system will become proper only when the youth raise their voice, the CJP founder said, "Merely voting once in five years is not politics. People must ask questions to those for whom they have voted."
Dipke added that the Jantar Mantar protest had shown that Gen Z was not afraid and that youth must raise their voices against wrongs. "Because questions are not asked, paper leaks continue to take place," he said.
The youth of the country are getting "ruined" as they are neither getting employment nor are their exams being conducted properly, he claimed.
The agitation will continue till Pradhan resigns, Dipke added.
Exuding confidence in the support he was getting from the youth, Dipke said his parents fear for him but he has told them he is not alone now.
Talking about future plans would be too early since the CJP's movement is just 15 days old, Dipke added.