CJP issues 7-day ultimatum; threatens nationwide protests if Education Minister Pradhan does not resign

Recalling his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier in the morning, Dipke said just before his plane was about to land, he felt as though he was living his last moments of freedom. “I was fully prepared to sacrifice my freedom for this cause,” he said.

The CJP founder claimed that many people have compromised themselves and “sold out” due to the fear of imprisonment. “Lekin is desh ka chatra, yuva nahi bika hai (The youth and students of this country have not sold themselves),” he said amid loud cheers from the crowd.

According to the CJP, the number of protesters at the event ran in thousands. In a statement, the organisation said the turnout “exceeded all expectations” and was “a result of high public frustration and a lack of outlet to register it”.

It added that it remains committed to a “peaceful, democratic struggle and to building a pro-youth, pro-education, pro-Constitution and pro-India movement that raises the voices of students and young people across the nation”.

School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents, while most participants were college students and young professionals.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said he was impressed with the youngsters and their peaceful protest and appreciated that the government allowed it.

“I hope that even in the future, it will allow such creative expressions,” he said, adding that he thanked Dipke, calling him the “cockroach-in-chief”, and told protesters, “You did not keep sitting at home crying, nor are you creating any ruckus on the road.”

The protest ended around 3:30 pm after Dipke started feeling unwell.