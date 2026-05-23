Sonam Wangchuk calls himself 'honorary cockroach', backs CJP, urges Centre to hear youth

Environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday backed the online "cockroach" movement led by the self-styled Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), calling himself an "honorary cockroach" and urging the Union government to engage with concerns raised by young people rather than suppress online dissent.

The online campaign, which uses the cockroach as a symbol of resilience and protest, has gained traction in recent days amid allegations by its founders that their social media accounts were suspended or hacked. The movement has focused on issues including unemployment, exam paper leaks and public accountability.

The CJP emerged following a controversy over CJI Surya Kant using the terms "parasites" and "cockroaches" while reprimanding a lawyer over a plea seeking senior designation. The CJI later clarified that he was misquoted and his remarks were directed specifically at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees".

Speaking on the controversy in an interview with PTI, Wangchuk said the campaign should be viewed as a form of democratic feedback and not as a threat. "First of all, I am very impressed," Wangchuk told PTI.

"Such creative expressions by our youth are nothing to worry about and nothing to be afraid of. The government should take the message -- don't kill the messenger. If we kill the messenger, the message will not end."

Asked whether he would formally join the movement, Wangchuk responded in a lighter vein, saying he does not qualify for membership but identifies himself with its message.

"I have been asked from several quarters to speak on it. Some are saying I should also become a member," he said.

"I think I do not qualify -- I am neither unemployed nor am I lazy. So sadly, I am not a member. But I consider myself an honorary cockroach," he said.