'Cockroach is Back' account surfaces after CJP’s X handle withheld in India

The X account of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit that emerged last week and quickly gained traction on social media, was withheld in India on Thursday. Shortly afterwards, another account appeared on the platform under the name "Cockroach is Back".

"This was expected since there were attempts to hack the account yesterday. But this is a self-goal by the government," said the party's founder Abhijeet Dipke, adding: "I have now started a new account named 'Cockroach Is Back' on X."

He said the team would pursue the matter through legal channels.

By 3:40 pm, a little over an hour after it was launched, the "Cockroach Is Back" X account had amassed 16,800 followers.