Unemployed youngsters 'like cockroaches' become media, activists and attack system: CJI Kant

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on a lawyer seeking a direction for Senior Advocate designation, CJI Surya Kant, during a hearing on Friday, likened some unemployed activists to "cockroaches" and "parasites" who attack the system after failing to find employment.
The remarks came during a hearing by a bench comprising CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which was pulling up the petitioner-lawyer for "pursuing" Senior Advocate designation. The CJI, who was visibly upset, referred to the petitioner's social media conduct and questioned the language he had allegedly used on Facebook.
"There are already parasites in the society who attack the system and you (Lawyer) want to join hands with them? There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," the CJI observed while reprimanding the lawyer for pursuing Senior Advocate designation.
Echoing the CJI's observations, Justice Bagchi remarked, "The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled."
A visibly anguished CJI observed that if the Delhi High Court were to confer Senior Advocate designation upon the petitioner, the apex court would set it aside in view of his professional conduct.
The bench also questioned the petitioner over his litigation history and asked, "Is this the conduct of a person who seeks to be designated as a senior advocate?"
The bench observed that Senior Advocate designation is a recognition conferred upon a lawyer and not something that should be pursued aggressively. "You are pursuing it. Does it look proper?”, the CJI questioned, and asked whether Senior Advocate designation had become a status symbol to be kept ornamentally.
The bench further questioned the lawyer's social media posts and raised doubts over the degrees of some lawyers.
The CJI stated that the court was considering asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to verify the degrees of many people wearing black robes because of serious doubts regarding their genuineness.
The court further observed that the Bar Council of India would not act on the issue because “they need their votes”.
Eventually, the petitioner apologised to the bench and sought permission to withdraw the petition. The Supreme Court allowed the withdrawal plea.