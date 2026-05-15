Unemployed youngsters 'like cockroaches' become media, activists and attack system: CJI Kant

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on a lawyer seeking a direction for Senior Advocate designation, CJI Surya Kant, during a hearing on Friday, likened some unemployed activists to "cockroaches" and "parasites" who attack the system after failing to find employment.

The remarks came during a hearing by a bench comprising CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which was pulling up the petitioner-lawyer for "pursuing" Senior Advocate designation. The CJI, who was visibly upset, referred to the petitioner's social media conduct and questioned the language he had allegedly used on Facebook.

"There are already parasites in the society who attack the system and you (Lawyer) want to join hands with them? There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," the CJI observed while reprimanding the lawyer for pursuing Senior Advocate designation.

Echoing the CJI's observations, Justice Bagchi remarked, "The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled."