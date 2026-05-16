'Pained' by how media misquoted my observation: CJI Surya Kant issues clarification on 'parasite' remark

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said his remarks on Friday were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees" and were "misquoted by a section of the media."

The CJI said he was "pained" by media reports that suggested he called youth “parasites” and "cockroaches”.

The clarification followed a controversy over his certain remarks during a hearing on Friday while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking senior designation.

"I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday," he said in a statement.

He said, "What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites.”

He added that it was “totally baseless” to suggest that he criticised the youth of the nation.

“Not only am I proud of our present and future human resources, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India," he said.