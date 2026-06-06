'Can't erase us': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar protest demanding Pradhan's resignation

Dipke instructed them to only raise slogans hailing the country, Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, while opposing communal politics. He was later joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI's Annie Raja and activists from Left student and youth organisations also participated in the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Dipke slammed the Centre for cracking down on the group's social media activities instead of addressing their demands.

"My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focused on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," he said.

The CJP founder said his mother cried more on his return than when he had left for the US, as she feared his arrest on coming back to India.

"This is not just the fear of my mother, this is the fear of the parents of any youngster who speaks on politics.... How long will we live in fear? Tell them, we are not scared," he said.