Delhi HC declines urgent hearing on plea against Cockroach Janta Party’s Jantar Mantar protest

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to urgently hear a plea flagging law and order concerns over a protest called by digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar on June 6, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing by counsel for Save India Foundation before a vacation bench of Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma. The bench, however, refused to take up the case.

Earlier this month, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters and students to participate in the protest in Delhi and also called on followers to gather at the airport on June 6.

The Cockroach Janta Party, described as a youth-driven social media movement, has gained traction since its formation and has attracted subscriptions from several public figures.

In its plea, the petitioner sought deployment of "immediate preventive, regulatory, and crowd-control measures" at the IGI Airport, metro stations, and highway entry points ahead of the planned mobilisation.

The petition also sought directions to authorities to "restrict, regulate, or relocate the scheduled gathering" to ensure public order and prevent disruption to essential services, including hospitals, railway stations, the Delhi High Court, and the Supreme Court.

The PIL alleged that Cockroach Janta Party has turned the youth into an "unregulated contingent" by "utilising overseas-tethered servers to execute a transnational institutional destabilization agenda".

It further urged that the June 6 mobilisation be shifted to an alternate designated venue or strictly regulated, including comprehensive videography of proceedings, to ensure individuals allegedly "instigating" from "overseas jurisdictions", including the USA and Australia, do not compromise airport security or emergency services.