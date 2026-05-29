Delhi HC refuses to order unblocking of Cockroach Janta Party's X handle, directs IT panel review by July 7

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to direct the unblocking of satirical online platform Cockroach Janta Party’s X account for now, and instead asked a review committee under the IT Rules to examine the matter and decide it by July 7.

Hearing the matter, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also permitted Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to appear virtually before the committee, and observed that if the panel is satisfied that blocking must be set aside, it is legally empowered to order unblocking of the CJP's X account.

Issuing notices to the Centre and X, formerly Twitter, on Dipke's petition against the blocking of the CJP's handle, the judge sought their responses and listed the matter for hearing on July 7.

"It is directed that before the next date of hearing, let the review committee examine all such aspects. Let the decision be placed on record," the court said.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Dipke, submitted that the CJP account was "pure satire" and if there were some "objectionable" tweets, only those could be blocked instead of withholding the entire account.

Seeking interim unblocking of the handle, the counsel for Dipke urged the judge to peruse the blocking order, which, he said, had not yet been supplied to him.

Justice Kaurav, however, observed that the blocking order was not on record and it would consider the petitioner's request after the Centre files a reply to the plea.

"We will consider. This entire law (on blocking) is still at a nascent stage. Let us not precipitate things today. Let them take notice and come back to us.

"Whatever material they have, I can direct them to place it," the judge said, adding that in the meantime, the petitioner could raise his grievance before the review committee.