'We need constructive change': Students, parents at CJP protest seek accountability in education system

Students, parents and competitive exam aspirants joined a protest organised by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, saying concerns over the education system had driven them to participate. Crowds continued to build through the day after people began gathering at the venue in the morning.

Several participants who spoke to PTI said recurring controversies around examinations, uncertainty over results and a lack of accountability from authorities have shaken their confidence in the system.

Some also expressed disappointment with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties, saying issues affecting young people are not receiving adequate attention.

Parents accompanying children said the concerns extend beyond students.

Nusrat Parveen, who attended the protest with her three daughters, said she has seen the pressure students face while preparing for competitive examinations. "My children are worried about their future and as a parent, I feel that pressure too," she said.

Her daughters, Razda, a graduation student, and Iqra, who is in Class 11, said concerns over examinations and admissions have become a constant topic among students. "Education has become a way of earning money," Razda said, while Iqra spoke of the uncertainty that lies ahead.

Their sister, Zikra Parveen, said students often map out their future plans based on expected results, only to be confronted with fresh uncertainty. "We had calculated our scores and were thinking about colleges. Then we learnt that the paper was cancelled," she said.