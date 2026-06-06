'You can delete our posts, but can't erase us': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar protest

Recalling his arrival in India from the US earlier in the day, Dipke said just before his flight was about to land in Delhi, he felt as though he was living his last moments of freedom.

"I was fully prepared to sacrifice my freedom for this cause," he said.

The CJP founder claimed that many people have compromised themselves and 'sold out' due to the fear of imprisonment.

"Lekin is desh ka chatra, yuva nahi bika hai (The youth and students of this country have not sold themselves)," he said amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Slamming communal politics, Dipke asked, "For the past 10-12 years, these people have kept us trapped in Hindu-Muslim politics... who benefited from this? Did Hindu-Muslim politics get jobs for anyone in the country?"

Many of the protesters were seen wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents. The protestors chanted slogans demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.