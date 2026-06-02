Sonam Wangchuk to join Cockroach Janta Party’s June 6 protest in Delhi over NEET leak

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday said he would join a proposed protest in Delhi on June 6 called by the Cockroach Janta Party, if no action is taken by June 5, in support of its demand seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk made the announcement through posts on X and Instagram, stating that he had engaged with the group’s founder Abhijeet Dipke and reviewed data and concerns shared with him before deciding to extend conditional support to the protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical political outfit that has gained attention on social media in recent weeks, had earlier announced a demonstration scheduled for June 6 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The group has been demanding the resignation of the Education Minister, citing concerns related to the functioning of the education system and examination-related issues.

According to Dipke, Wangchuk’s support came after a series of discussions in which data and representations were shared regarding the movement’s concerns. Dipke had earlier posted on social media hinting that a well-known public figure would be supporting the initiative, stating that “the wait is over” shortly before Wangchuk’s confirmation.