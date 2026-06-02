Sonam Wangchuk to join Cockroach Janta Party’s June 6 protest in Delhi over NEET leak

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday said he would join a proposed protest in Delhi on June 6 called by the Cockroach Janta Party, if no action is taken by June 5, in support of its demand seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Wangchuk made the announcement through posts on X and Instagram, stating that he had engaged with the group’s founder Abhijeet Dipke and reviewed data and concerns shared with him before deciding to extend conditional support to the protest.
The Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical political outfit that has gained attention on social media in recent weeks, had earlier announced a demonstration scheduled for June 6 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The group has been demanding the resignation of the Education Minister, citing concerns related to the functioning of the education system and examination-related issues.
According to Dipke, Wangchuk’s support came after a series of discussions in which data and representations were shared regarding the movement’s concerns. Dipke had earlier posted on social media hinting that a well-known public figure would be supporting the initiative, stating that “the wait is over” shortly before Wangchuk’s confirmation.
In a detailed video message, Wangchuk said his involvement in the matter was driven by broader concerns regarding the state of education in India. He said that while the immediate discussion around the protest included references to examinations such as NEET, CUET and CBSE board processes, the issue itself extended beyond any single examination system.
He said the larger concern was about systemic challenges in education and the need for meaningful improvements in learning outcomes, particularly in government schools and rural areas. Wangchuk noted that he has spent several decades working on education reform initiatives, especially in remote regions, and has witnessed persistent gaps in infrastructure, teaching quality and implementation of policy measures.
Referring to national-level reforms, Wangchuk said several policy initiatives have been introduced in recent years, including the National Education Policy, which he described as a positive step in principle. However, he added that the effectiveness of such policies ultimately depends on implementation at the ground level.
He said that despite policy announcements and reform frameworks, challenges continue to persist in basic schooling conditions in many parts of the country. Highlighting this, he shared visuals of school environments and questioned whether India could meet its long-term development goals, including the vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, without addressing foundational issues in education.
Wangchuk also stressed that accountability in governance is an important part of democratic systems, particularly when it comes to sectors like education that directly impact millions of students. He said that public trust in education systems depends not only on policy formulation but also on execution and monitoring.
In his remarks, he stated that if no corrective action or response is taken by June 5, he would travel to Delhi and participate in the protest scheduled for June 6 at Jantar Mantar. He added that the decision was not taken lightly and was based on his assessment of the issues raised.
The Cockroach Janta Party, which has positioned itself as a satirical and youth-driven movement, has been active primarily on digital platforms, where it has been raising concerns related to education governance and examination systems. The group has announced that the June 6 protest will be peaceful and open to participants who share similar concerns.
Dipke, the founder of the movement, has said he will return to India on June 6 to join the demonstration at Jantar Mantar. He has also indicated that the protest is intended to highlight broader issues affecting students, including examination conduct, transparency, and systemic reform in education.
The upcoming protest has begun drawing attention on social media platforms, with supporters and critics engaging in discussions around the demands raised by the group and the involvement of public figures like Wangchuk.
Wangchuk reiterated that his focus remains on improving education outcomes in India, particularly for students in underserved regions. He said that while policy intentions are important, real change will only be visible when implementation reaches the classroom level effectively and consistently.
He also called for constructive dialogue on education reform and said that any movement seeking change should ultimately aim to strengthen the system for students rather than create division.
The protest scheduled for June 6 at Jantar Mantar is expected to bring together participants from different backgrounds, with organisers stating that it will focus on raising awareness about education-related concerns and governance issues in the sector.