As CJP gears up for Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi Police says no permission request received

Delhi Police on Friday said it has not received any formal request from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for permission to hold its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, even as authorities prepared an extensive security plan involving more than 1,000 personnel across New Delhi ahead of the scheduled demonstration.

"We will examine their request if and when they seek permission," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

The proposed protest, called by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, is aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses. Dipke, who flew from the United States to India on Friday, has said he intends to seek permission directly from the Parliament Street Police Station before proceeding with the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Police sources said authorities became aware of the proposed protest largely through social media posts and online messages and had not received any official communication from the organisation.

Senior Delhi Police officers conducted a high-level review meeting during the day to assess preparedness and evaluate the security implications of the proposed gathering. Sources said all district units have been placed on standby and further decisions will be taken after assessing intelligence inputs and developments on the ground.