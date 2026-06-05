As CJP gears up for Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi Police says no permission request received

Delhi Police on Friday said it has not received any formal request from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for permission to hold its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, even as authorities prepared an extensive security plan involving more than 1,000 personnel across New Delhi ahead of the scheduled demonstration.
"We will examine their request if and when they seek permission," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.
The proposed protest, called by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, is aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses. Dipke, who flew from the United States to India on Friday, has said he intends to seek permission directly from the Parliament Street Police Station before proceeding with the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar.
Police sources said authorities became aware of the proposed protest largely through social media posts and online messages and had not received any official communication from the organisation.
Senior Delhi Police officers conducted a high-level review meeting during the day to assess preparedness and evaluate the security implications of the proposed gathering. Sources said all district units have been placed on standby and further decisions will be taken after assessing intelligence inputs and developments on the ground.
Police described the situation as fluid and under constant review.
"The only information available to us at present is what has been circulating on social media. No permission request has been received so far," a source said.
Officials noted that public demonstrations are generally not permitted without prior approval and the required permissions. They added that it would be premature to comment on any specific action at this stage.
According to police sources, deployment of around 1,000 personnel has been planned, while additional preventive measures will depend on intelligence assessments and evolving ground conditions.
Sources also said intelligence agencies are examining reports suggesting possible backing for the protest from certain political groups. Several political leaders are under scrutiny as part of the assessment process, they added.
Police said personnel could be deployed in sensitive locations across the capital if required to maintain law and order, with security arrangements likely to be reviewed continuously as the situation develops.
The protest has already attracted legal attention. On Friday, the Delhi High Court declined to urgently hear a petition seeking directions for crowd-control measures at entry points to the national capital ahead of the proposed demonstration.
Meanwhile, the CJP has also issued a list of instructions for participants, urging them to carry the national flag and a book, stay hydrated, use sunscreen, document the event and maintain discipline and non-violence throughout the protest.
Dipke had earlier called on students and supporters to join the June 6 protest at Jantar Mantar. He has repeatedly said the demonstration would be peaceful and conducted within the framework of the Constitution. The CJP is seeking Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities relating to examinations, including concerns surrounding NEET, CBSE and other entrance tests.
Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has also said he would join the protest if Pradhan does not step down.
Originally launched as a satirical response to remarks by Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, in which certain individuals were referred to as "cockroaches" and "parasites", the CJP has since evolved into an organised online campaign with a substantial following among students and young people.
(With inputs from PTI)