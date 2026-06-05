Ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi, students allege police intimidation

NEW DELHI: With Delhi University and JNU students gearing up to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on June 6, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the Delhi Police has said that no permission has been sought to protest at Jantar Mantar.
The police further mentioned that they are keeping a close watch on the situation and are prepared to deploy personnel in sensitive areas, if required, to maintain law and order.
The protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi also remained largely vacant on Friday.
Meanwhile, student organisations accused the police of attempting to discourage participation in the demonstration. According to them, students from DU and JNU have received phone calls warning them against joining the protest. Students claimed that while the calls initially appeared routine, their tone became more intimidating in recent days.
Student leaders further alleged that some male students were questioned in their hostel rooms about their plans to attend the protest and that the students were warned of possible action if they participated, with some allegedly being told that the matter could even lead to “home arrest.” Additionally, students were reportedly asked to provide personal information, including home addresses.
Danish Ali, Joint Secretary of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), said that despite these alleged warnings, many students remain determined to participate because they believe the issues raised directly affect their future.
Echoing similar concerns, Ronak Khatri, former President of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), said he will be part of the protest tomorrow to put forward our University issues as well. Roonak Khatri’s video was reposted by Abhijeet Dipke on X on Thursday night.
“The condition of infrastructure in many educational institutions remains a serious concern. Even access to basic facilities like clean drinking water has been a recurring issue for students. If colleges are struggling with such fundamental problems, questions naturally arise about how education funds are being utilised. Ultimately, accountability for these issues also lies with the Education Ministry,” Khatri added.
On the eve of the proposed protest, the CJP conveyed a list of do's and don’ts to the potential participants. The group asked the supporters to assemble at 9 am at the Parliament Street Police Station, from where permission will be sought to protest at Jantar Mantar.
The other dos and don’ts included carrying the tricolour and a book, recording the proceedings of the protest, reporting miscreants to the police and bringing a cap, water, having breakfast before coming and applying sunscreen. The guidelines also stated, “Come in groups and not alone and offer flowers to the police personnel.”