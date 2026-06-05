Ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi, students allege police intimidation

NEW DELHI: With Delhi University and JNU students gearing up to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on June 6, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the Delhi Police has said that no permission has been sought to protest at Jantar Mantar.

The police further mentioned that they are keeping a close watch on the situation and are prepared to deploy personnel in sensitive areas, if required, to maintain law and order.

The protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi also remained largely vacant on Friday.

Meanwhile, student organisations accused the police of attempting to discourage participation in the demonstration. According to them, students from DU and JNU have received phone calls warning them against joining the protest. Students claimed that while the calls initially appeared routine, their tone became more intimidating in recent days.

Student leaders further alleged that some male students were questioned in their hostel rooms about their plans to attend the protest and that the students were warned of possible action if they participated, with some allegedly being told that the matter could even lead to “home arrest.” Additionally, students were reportedly asked to provide personal information, including home addresses.