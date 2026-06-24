'Aren't you ashamed to call us terrorists': CJP's Dipke slams Pradhan; appears before MeitY over blocking of X account

As the Cockroach Janta Party( CJP) protest entered its fifth day at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, its founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the government officials refuse to disclose the order behind the blocking of the group's social media accounts, citing confidentiality.

Dipke appeared before a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) committee reviewing the withholding of the group's X account. He claimed officials did not provide any explanation for the action.

Questioning the government's stance on confidentiality, Dipke said, "Everything is confidential; you should have kept the NEET paper confidential as well. Why did that leak? These suicides would not have happened."

Alleging an attempt to silence the group, he said officials told them their social media accounts were being followed by users in Pakistan.

His remarks came a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the outfit as the "B-team of terrorists".

Responding to the charge, Dipke said, "Are we asking for votes? We are asking for justice. We are taxpayers, our parents are taxpayers, and you call us terrorists. Are you not ashamed?"

He further slammed the government's use of the term, saying, "You called farmers and doctors terrorists. Who is left?"