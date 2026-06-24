Students’ futures ruined, but Dharmendra Pradhan is clinging to his chair: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his reported remarks on protests against the NEET paper leak controversy, accusing the Centre of destroying the future of students and insulting those raising concerns over examination irregularities.
In a post on X, Kharge alleged that “90 paper leaks” had taken place during the BJP-led government's tenure, he said that the futures of millions of students had been adversely affected. He also said that 20 students had died by suicide in connection with the NEET paper leak issue.
“90 paper leaks have occurred, the futures of millions of students have been ruined, 20 children have taken their own lives due to the NEET Paper Leak, families have been devastated. But the Education Minister of the Modi government, Dharmendra Pradhan, is clinging to his chair, and while giving interviews, he is calling the 'students' echo' terrorists,” Kharge said.
The Congress chief further alleged that the BJP government routinely labels critics and protesters as anti-national. Referring to the farmers’ protests, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously described protesting farmers as “andolan-jeevi” and “parasites”.
“The country has not forgotten that Prime Minister Modi himself, in the full Parliament, had insultingly labelled the farmer benefactors 'movement-livers' and 'parasites.' Whoever questions this government is called an anti-national. Chhatron Ki Goonj will echo loudly across the entire country. Modi Minister Pradhan will have to resign,” he said.
Kharge asserted that the student movement would continue to gather momentum across the country and reiterated his demand for Pradhan’s resignation.
The remarks came after Pradhan, during an interview, described those protesting at Jantar Mantar and demanding his resignation as the “B team of disruptive elements”.
Speaking about the protesters, the Union minister said, “They are the B team of disruptive elements. Those who were rejected in democracy have come in disguise and are now after the system. They raise slogans for those who want to divide the country.”
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also criticised Pradhan over the issue.
In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “So much arrogance? The innocent children protesting against paper leaks want to tear the country into pieces... and you are saving the country by ruining their future, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan? Wow.”
The political exchange comes days after the re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 was conducted on June 21 across the country and at 14 centres abroad. The examination process took place amid continuing controversy surrounding the alleged paper leak.