Students’ futures ruined, but Dharmendra Pradhan is clinging to his chair: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his reported remarks on protests against the NEET paper leak controversy, accusing the Centre of destroying the future of students and insulting those raising concerns over examination irregularities.

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that “90 paper leaks” had taken place during the BJP-led government's tenure, he said that the futures of millions of students had been adversely affected. He also said that 20 students had died by suicide in connection with the NEET paper leak issue.

“90 paper leaks have occurred, the futures of millions of students have been ruined, 20 children have taken their own lives due to the NEET Paper Leak, families have been devastated. But the Education Minister of the Modi government, Dharmendra Pradhan, is clinging to his chair, and while giving interviews, he is calling the 'students' echo' terrorists,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief further alleged that the BJP government routinely labels critics and protesters as anti-national. Referring to the farmers’ protests, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously described protesting farmers as “andolan-jeevi” and “parasites”.

“The country has not forgotten that Prime Minister Modi himself, in the full Parliament, had insultingly labelled the farmer benefactors 'movement-livers' and 'parasites.' Whoever questions this government is called an anti-national. Chhatron Ki Goonj will echo loudly across the entire country. Modi Minister Pradhan will have to resign,” he said.