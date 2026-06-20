‘Bring a thali and chamach’: CJP revives Covid-era imagery for exam leak protest in Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold its second major protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, intensifying its campaign against exam paper leaks and student suicides. The protest, scheduled to begin at 1 pm, is expected to draw students from Delhi and neighbouring states.

Ahead of the demonstration, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters to bring a 'thali' (plate) and a 'chamach' (spoon), invoking memories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to bang utensils during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a video shared by the organisation on social media, Dipke said: "All the cockroaches joining tomorrow's protest at Jantar Mantar should carry a thali and a chamach with you. You know the rest of the story."

The appeal appeared to reference the Prime Minister's March 2020 call for citizens to clap and bang utensils from their balconies to express gratitude to frontline workers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew," the prime minister's post on X read at the time.

Earlier, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das appealed to artists and singers to join the protest.