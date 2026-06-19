CJP founder writes to PM Modi, seeks Rs 1 crore aid for families of students who died by suicide

Ahead of a proposed student protest at Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination-related controversies.

Dipke also reiterated the organisation's demand for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying students were seeking accountability over the crisis.

The appeal comes ahead of CJP's second planned protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20, where the youth-led organisation intends to intensify its campaign against alleged examination irregularities and the government's handling of the education system.

"I am writing to you today with a heavy heart, to bring your urgent attention to an escalating crisis that threatens the very future of our nation - the lives and mental well-being of our young students," Dipke said in the letter.

Claiming that 11 students had died by suicide in recent weeks, including five in the last 48 hours, Dipke said anxiety among students had intensified due to uncertainty surrounding possible re-examinations.

Seeking immediate financial assistance for affected families, he said many parents had incurred substantial educational loans to support their children's studies.

"Having lost the very children they poured their life savings into educating, these families have been left entirely destitute," Dipke wrote, demanding a compensation package of Rs 1 crore for families affected by what he described as the "compounding crisis of paper leaks".