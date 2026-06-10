CJP founder Dipke reiterates demand for Union Education Minister Pradhan's resignation, sets June 20 as deadline

MUMBAI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke reiterated the party's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the NEET paper leak case and recent fiasco in several key examinations.
He also appealed to parents not to stop their children from speaking out against the tyranny and wrong policies of the government.
Abhijeet Dipke was in Pune, where he said that they had sought permission for the protest in Pune University against the incumbent government and its failure to conduct exams.
He said that CPJ will carry out a countrywide protest in other metro cities like Lucknow and Bangalore.
“Despite these protests, if Dharmendra Pradhan refuses to resign and if PM Narendra Modi does not sack him, we will carry out another mega protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 20. We will continue to press our demand and keep asking questions to the ruling parties,” Dipke said.
“If we do not ask the question, then who will?" he asked.
"Parents and students are scared to speak out against the government and wrong policies that are destroying the future of our students. My parents are also worried. My mother cried when I led the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. She told me that I should stay and work in the US as the people who are in power here will harass, attack, and arrest me,” Dipke said.
He recalled that he had asked his mother that if he and others kept mum, then what would happen to this country and the future of thousands of students.
"The people who are in power can muzzle one dissenting voice, but they will not stop if we all start speaking out against the government. Unity has power. We should not be afraid of being sent to jail. 'Fear' is a huge enemy that we have to remove,” he added.