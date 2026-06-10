CJP founder Dipke reiterates demand for Union Education Minister Pradhan's resignation, sets June 20 as deadline

MUMBAI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke reiterated the party's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the NEET paper leak case and recent fiasco in several key examinations.

He also appealed to parents not to stop their children from speaking out against the tyranny and wrong policies of the government.

Abhijeet Dipke was in Pune, where he said that they had sought permission for the protest in Pune University against the incumbent government and its failure to conduct exams.

He said that CPJ will carry out a countrywide protest in other metro cities like Lucknow and Bangalore.

“Despite these protests, if Dharmendra Pradhan refuses to resign and if PM Narendra Modi does not sack him, we will carry out another mega protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 20. We will continue to press our demand and keep asking questions to the ruling parties,” Dipke said.

“If we do not ask the question, then who will?" he asked.