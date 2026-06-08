Will protest across states if Pradhan doesn’t resign by June 13: CJP founder Dipke

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday warned of protests across multiple states and cities if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan fails to resign by June 13 over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

In a video posted on X, Dipke said the agitation would intensify if the minister continued in office.

“Earlier I said that if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign till Saturday (June 13), the agitation will go on a wider scale. Going in that direction, if Pradhan won't resign, I will personally go to different cities and states and undertake protests with a demand for his resignation,” he said.

He also outlined plans for a renewed protest in the national capital if demonstrations in states fail to yield results.

“If Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign even after protests in states, we will not have any option but to agitate again. Students from various corners of the country will then come together in New Delhi and agitate peacefully.”

“We will not stop till Pradhan resigns. He should take moral responsibility for ruining the future of over one crore students,” Dipke said.