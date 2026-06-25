Wangchuk warns of indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar over NEET leak, Ladakh demands

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday announced that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar from June 28 if the Centre fails to respond to demands concerning the alleged NEET paper leak and issues related to Ladakh.

In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk said he would wait until June 27 for a response from the government. Failing that, he would proceed with the hunger strike the next day over the NEET paper leak issue raised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Referring to his recent visit to Geneva, Wangchuk said he had earlier assured supporters that he would review the status of their demands after returning from Switzerland.

He said the two key concerns he had raised were accountability in education and accountability regarding Ladakh's environment, culture and the welfare of its people.